FansTime Trading Down 36.1% Over Last 7 Days (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. FansTime has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $264,419.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 36.1% against the US dollar. One FansTime token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Gate.io, CoinEgg and HADAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.92 or 0.01699809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00172576 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00052267 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00110897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, HADAX, FCoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

