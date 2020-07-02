Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $22.10 million and $4.22 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitrabbit, BiKi, Bitbns and BitMax. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 737,561,575 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Hotbit, WazirX, BitAsset, Dcoin, Bitbns, BiKi, Korbit, HitBTC, Coinsuper, IDEX, Binance, MXC, Coinall, Bitrabbit, KuCoin and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

