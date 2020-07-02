Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.54.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,997,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,633. The company has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a PE ratio of 263.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.35 and its 200-day moving average is $135.68.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

