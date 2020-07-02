Financial 15 Split (TSE:FTN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.07

Shares of Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and traded as low as $3.86. Financial 15 Split shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 44,121 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $175.50 million and a P/E ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.53.

About Financial 15 Split (TSE:FTN)

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

