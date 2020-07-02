Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.06.

GPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded GAP from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

GPS stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.28. 14,998,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,340,136. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. GAP has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GAP will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Strain purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,944.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GAP by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,094 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of GAP by 625.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,274,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,615 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAP by 237.3% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,922 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 53,412 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in GAP by 13.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 436,508 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 50,133 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GAP in the first quarter worth $283,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

