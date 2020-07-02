Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNCA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 9.1% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 76,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNCA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $63.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.35. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

