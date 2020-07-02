Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2020

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3,965.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIL stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $40.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.17 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Analyst Recommendations for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit