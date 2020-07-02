Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3,965.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIL stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $40.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.17 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

