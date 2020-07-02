Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.79

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and traded as high as $23.14. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst shares last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 39,800 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%.

In other Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst news, insider Donald A. Jr. Chubb purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $206,190.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 41,590 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 8.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 43,777 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 59.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 87,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter.

About Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

