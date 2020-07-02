Guider (GDR) Trading 13% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Guider has a total market cap of $33,199.45 and $27.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Guider has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00044990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $441.14 or 0.04826624 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00018052 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Guider is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

Guider can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

