GXChain (GXC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.36 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last week, GXChain has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00005377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $31.84 million and approximately $19.36 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002284 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000144 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.