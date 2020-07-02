Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shares Gap Up to $11.06

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.75, but opened at $11.06. Hanesbrands shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 7,694,000 shares traded.

HBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 410,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $2,158,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

