Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.39.

Several analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $130.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.60. The company had a trading volume of 692,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Hasbro by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,177,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,720,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,039,000 after buying an additional 309,287 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,561,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,946,000 after buying an additional 2,924,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hasbro by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,537,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,227,000 after buying an additional 215,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,038,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,144,000 after buying an additional 306,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

