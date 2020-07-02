Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2020

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.39.

Several analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $130.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.60. The company had a trading volume of 692,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Hasbro by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,177,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,720,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,039,000 after buying an additional 309,287 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,561,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,946,000 after buying an additional 2,924,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hasbro by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,537,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,227,000 after buying an additional 215,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,038,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,144,000 after buying an additional 306,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Analyst Recommendations for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit