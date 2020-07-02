Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Down to $3.22

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.29, but opened at $3.22. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 8,740,600 shares.

HL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.38 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 34,250 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 3,616.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 509,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 495,455 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 548.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 322,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 208,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 100,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

