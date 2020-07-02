Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.27. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.11). Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $171.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.60 million.

HSII has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of HSII stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.09. 50,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,358. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 23,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

