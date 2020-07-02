Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) to announce $174.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $168.26 million and the highest is $182.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $201.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $665.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $649.56 million to $678.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $597.80 million, with estimates ranging from $498.50 million to $720.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $181.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of HLX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.58. 2,850,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,251. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $520.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 905.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

