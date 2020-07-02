Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.07. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $181.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 49,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 905.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HLX traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,850,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,251. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $520.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 3.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

