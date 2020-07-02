Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.40.

HRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Herc in a report on Monday.

Get Herc alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Herc by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,988,000 after buying an additional 34,070 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Herc by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Herc by 18.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 69,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 8.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in Herc by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 41,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 29,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,986. The stock has a market cap of $906.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 3.14. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.48 million. Herc had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Herc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.