HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Shares Gap Up to $0.30

Shares of HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.30. HighPoint Resources shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 6,039,000 shares.

HPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price target on HighPoint Resources to $1.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HighPoint Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.42.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $63.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $79.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.50 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 245.03%. Equities analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 17,405 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

