Huobi Token (HT) Price Hits $4.11

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for about $4.11 or 0.00045069 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, LBank, Huobi and DDEX. Huobi Token has a market cap of $893.68 million and approximately $107.73 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.66 or 0.04792567 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054463 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031539 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,637,531 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DDEX, Gate.io, LBank and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

