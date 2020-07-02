Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $601.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) to post sales of $601.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iheartmedia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $591.90 million and the highest is $609.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Iheartmedia will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iheartmedia.

Iheartmedia (NYSE:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $780.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.65 million.

IHRT stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.89. 1,688,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,673. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83. Iheartmedia has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $19.69.

