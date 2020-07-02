Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.82.

IPHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Inphi from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Inphi from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Inphi from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get Inphi alerts:

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $3,299,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,740,579.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $1,103,062.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,561,483.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,821 shares of company stock valued at $16,366,315 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,638,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,884,000 after buying an additional 166,552 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Inphi by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,030,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,557 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Inphi by 6.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,706,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,423,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Inphi by 73.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,210,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,812,000 after purchasing an additional 512,636 shares during the period. Finally, AO Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Inphi by 291.1% in the first quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 1,199,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,926,000 after purchasing an additional 892,417 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:IPHI traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.85. The stock had a trading volume of 829,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,886. Inphi has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $127.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.02 and its 200-day moving average is $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.79 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 16.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Inphi will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.