Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $569.18.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. OTR Global lowered Intuitive Surgical to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $580.51. The stock had a trading volume of 319,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,342. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.93. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $619.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total value of $9,935,145.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,628,018.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,223 shares of company stock worth $18,611,408 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

