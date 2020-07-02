Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.16. Investar posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $18.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.09 million. Investar had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 13.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Investar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

In other Investar news, Director Andrew C. Nelson purchased 9,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $133,003.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,394.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Investar by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 172,796 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Investar in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 506,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Investar by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 78,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

ISTR traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $14.16. 19,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,247. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Investar has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $26.46. The company has a market cap of $158.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

