Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $445.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) to post $445.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $469.12 million and the lowest is $422.51 million. Invitation Homes reported sales of $441.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $449.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 97.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 208.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 57.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.40. 4,271,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,612,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $27.05.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

