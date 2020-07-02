Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Major Shareholder & Johnson Johnson Acquires 725,000 Shares

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) major shareholder & Johnson Johnson bought 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.97. 5,150,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,523,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.98. The company has a market capitalization of $370.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,965,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,421,000 after purchasing an additional 572,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,846,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,877 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $4,139,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.
JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.
