Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Major Shareholder & Johnson Johnson Acquires 725,000 Shares

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) major shareholder & Johnson Johnson bought 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.97. 5,150,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,523,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.98. The company has a market capitalization of $370.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,965,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,421,000 after purchasing an additional 572,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,846,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,877 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $4,139,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

