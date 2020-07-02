Joint Ventures Price Reaches $0.0009 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $19,395.38 and $1,750.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Joint Ventures token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.34 or 0.01693941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00168486 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00052190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00109613 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures launched on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

