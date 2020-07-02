Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

KALV has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.60.

KALV traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $12.97. 174,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,441. The firm has a market cap of $215.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.49. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 263.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,036,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,941 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 15,718.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,091 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 273,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

