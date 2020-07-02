Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KPTI. ValuEngine raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.99 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.90.

Shares of KPTI stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $19.71. The company had a trading volume of 55,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,915. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $29.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.53% and a negative return on equity of 208.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $122,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,087,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $249,000.00. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $696,625 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,487,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 80.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,839,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,336,000 after purchasing an additional 820,302 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,463,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,326,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,313,000 after purchasing an additional 557,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 108.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,045,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,085,000 after purchasing an additional 544,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

