Lambda (LAMB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40.18 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Lambda has a total market cap of $11.36 million and approximately $40.18 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lambda has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda token can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi, BitMax and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.34 or 0.01693941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00168486 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00052190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00109613 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 659,982,418 tokens. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi, Bilaxy and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

