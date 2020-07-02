Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $804.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) to report $804.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $760.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $854.53 million. Laureate Education posted sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Laureate Education.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $1.02. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $528.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.48 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of LAUR stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,500. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90.

In other news, CFO Jean-Jacques Charhon purchased 101,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $903,994.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,122.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 811.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 82.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Fondren Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the first quarter worth about $210,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

