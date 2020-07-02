Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.72

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2020

Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and traded as high as $1.94. Leju shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 101,600 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Leju from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $248.45 million, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEJU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Leju by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,432,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 135,181 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Leju by 14.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leju by 20.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 285,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leju Company Profile (NYSE:LEJU)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.

