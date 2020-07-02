Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.72

Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and traded as high as $1.94. Leju shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 101,600 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Leju from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $248.45 million, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83.
Leju Company Profile (NYSE:LEJU)
Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.
Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.