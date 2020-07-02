Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.45

Leucrotta Exploration Inc (CVE:LXE)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.37. Leucrotta Exploration shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 18,280 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$0.30 target price on Leucrotta Exploration and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Firstegy raised Leucrotta Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.40 to C$0.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Leucrotta Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.58.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $98.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.51.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.87 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Leucrotta Exploration Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

