Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Gap Up to $1.49

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.45, but opened at $1.49. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 4,902,000 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Investec upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 36.8% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 28,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

