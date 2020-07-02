Loki (LOKI) Price Hits $0.32

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Loki has a total market cap of $15.45 million and approximately $17,726.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loki has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00003470 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,144.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.98 or 0.02514954 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.92 or 0.02437725 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00454142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00013858 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.60 or 0.00728293 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00062590 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00568596 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015922 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 48,698,092 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.