Luna Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $122.00 (LUNA)

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Luna Coin has a market cap of $4,978.45 and $122.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Luna Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. In the last week, Luna Coin has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Luna Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.07 or 0.01696003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00168640 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00052670 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00109689 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Luna Coin

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum . Luna Coin’s official website is bitluna.org

Luna Coin Coin Trading

Luna Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Luna Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Luna Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Luna Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Luna Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.