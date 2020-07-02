Lympo (LYM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $196,721.00

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Lympo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, HADAX, Fatbtc and IDEX. Lympo has a market cap of $2.32 million and $196,721.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.34 or 0.01693941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00168486 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00052190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00109613 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo’s launch date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Cobinhood, Allbit, Fatbtc, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

