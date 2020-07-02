Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Gap Up to $6.58

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2020

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.42, but opened at $6.58. Macy’s shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 31,961,035 shares.

M has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cleveland Research downgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 739.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile (NYSE:M)

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit