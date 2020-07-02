Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Gap Up to $6.58

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.42, but opened at $6.58. Macy’s shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 31,961,035 shares.

M has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cleveland Research downgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 739.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile (NYSE:M)

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

