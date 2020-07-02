ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.45.

MAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. CL King dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,721,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,229,000 after purchasing an additional 896,432 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 240.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,870,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,129,000 after buying an additional 2,027,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,782,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,461,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,261,000 after purchasing an additional 437,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 897,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,586,000 after buying an additional 31,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAN traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.38. 564,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,694. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 2.03. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.