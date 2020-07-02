Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives $239.24 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.24.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MLM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.
In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $1,180,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,363 shares in the company, valued at $31,325,596.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $174.49 per share, with a total value of $174,490.00. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
MLM traded up $5.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.71. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $281.82. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.91.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.