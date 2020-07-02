Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives $239.24 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.24.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $1,180,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,363 shares in the company, valued at $31,325,596.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $174.49 per share, with a total value of $174,490.00. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLM traded up $5.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.71. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $281.82. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

