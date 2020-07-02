MediBloc [ERC20] 1-Day Volume Reaches $124,850.00 (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Gate.io and Coinrail. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market cap of $12.75 million and approximately $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MediBloc [ERC20] alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00045069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.66 or 0.04792567 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054463 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031539 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002416 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] (CRYPTO:MEDX) is a token. It was first traded on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, IDEX, CPDAX, Gate.io, Coinsuper, DEx.top, Bittrex, Upbit, Cashierest and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.