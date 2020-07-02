Metaverse ETP Trading Down 5.6% This Week (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.0993 or 0.00001087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $7.79 million and approximately $907,022.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.69 or 0.02494653 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011008 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00062002 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 78,484,305 coins and its circulating supply is 78,484,200 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars.

