Morpheus Labs Price Reaches $0.0092 on Major Exchanges (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and $849,046.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.01706100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00170069 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00052982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00110091 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs’ launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is token.morpheuslabs.io

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, FCoin and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

