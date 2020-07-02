Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COOP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.82. 31,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,419. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.35 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OCO Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 99,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,657,000 after acquiring an additional 82,366 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 159,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 92,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

