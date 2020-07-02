National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIZZ. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

FIZZ stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.38. 362,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,282. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.10. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $65.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,676,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,560,000 after buying an additional 644,842 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Yost Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,052,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 251.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 115,268 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,312,000. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

