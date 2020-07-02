National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.40.
Several brokerages have issued reports on FIZZ. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.
FIZZ stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.38. 362,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,282. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.10. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $65.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.27.
National Beverage Company Profile
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
