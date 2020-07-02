Nebulas (NAS) Price Tops $0.36

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Nebulas has a market cap of $18.91 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00003981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Huobi, Neraex and BCEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00045405 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.00 or 0.04844489 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054918 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002438 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,773,475 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank, Binance, OKEx, Gate.io, Huobi, Allcoin and Neraex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.