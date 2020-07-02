Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Shares Gap Down to $17.01

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2020

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.33, but opened at $17.01. Neoleukin Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 330,000 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

The company has a current ratio of 24.92, a quick ratio of 24.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $636.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of -4.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLTX. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit