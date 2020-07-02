Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Shares Gap Down to $17.01

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.33, but opened at $17.01. Neoleukin Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 330,000 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

The company has a current ratio of 24.92, a quick ratio of 24.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $636.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of -4.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLTX. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

