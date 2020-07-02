Nervos Network (CKB) Price Hits $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $75.21 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001127 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 28,026,553,070 coins and its circulating supply is 17,848,010,181 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

Nervos Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.