Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.33

Shares of Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and traded as low as $1.15. Neurotrope shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 180,100 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Neurotrope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Neurotrope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neurotrope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

