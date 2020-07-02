Newton Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last Week (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, Newton has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $12.76 million and $534,125.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.42 or 0.01707773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00170406 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00052940 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00110122 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

