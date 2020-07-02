Next.exchange Price Tops $0.0847 on Top Exchanges (NEXT)

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Next.exchange has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Next.exchange token can now be bought for approximately $0.0847 or 0.00000896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Crex24 and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Next.exchange has a market cap of $527,842.77 and approximately $601.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00045497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.17 or 0.04805676 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00054900 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002438 BTC.

About Next.exchange

Next.exchange (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 16,788,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 tokens. The official message board for Next.exchange is medium.com/nextexchange . Next.exchange’s official website is next.exchange . Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Next.exchange

Next.exchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Next.exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Next.exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

